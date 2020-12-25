"Rob! Can you help us unload some presents?"
Martie Cox, traffic director for Brooke Communications Inc., had two arms full of presents as she called for Rob Thomas, BCI operations manager and host of Best County 103's morning show The Morning Brew, as Cox and a team of helpers were unloading an SUV stuffed with Christmas presents Wednesday afternoon.
The gifts were stored in the conference room at The News-Review/BCI offices, stacked two feet high on the conference table.
They were an offering from the Rogue Credit Union and Brooke Communications' "Wish Upon a Star" campaign, which with the help of generous donations from area businesses and private individuals, grants holiday wishes for area families in need.
The entire haul was for one family, and just one of this year's record-breaking 13 granted wishes.
"This year was the most letters we've ever received and the most wishes we've been able to fulfill," said Thomas, who has been the lead of Wish Upon a Star for seven years.
The requests and wishes fulfilled can cover a wide spectrum, from someone in need of a new set of tires on the family car or someone in need of dental assistance. That is just scratching the surface.
Last Friday, the program granted its largest wish ever.
Diane, whose last name is being withheld along with those involved in nominating her, was nominated by her daughter, Jessica. Jessica told "Wish Upon a Star" that her mom was "tragically beautiful" because she had not let all of the loss she's experienced in her life — the deaths of several family members and a two-year interruption in her relationship with Jessica — to ruin her heart.
Diane, who has been a full-time caregiver to her friend Janine for the last nine years, had recently achieved the dream of buying her own home along with her partner of 20 years.
"It's a very modest, small house, but it's everything we ever wanted," she told Thomas.
The roof on the home is nearly 40 years old, and Diane has been working to save up the money to have the roof replaced.
"What if I were to tell you that 'Wish Upon a Star' was going to put a new roof on your house," Thomas asked her on-air.
Diane struggled to find words.
Through a partnership with Pro-Line Roofing and Long's Building Supply, Diane will soon have a new roof on her dream home.
"I don't know what to say," she said through tears. "I don't know what to say. Thank you! Oh my God, thank you!
"This is such a big weight off my shoulders," she said.
Each year, community members submit letters — submitted online or dropped off at title sponsor Rogue Credit Union's locations on Northeast Stephens Street and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg — to nominate an individual or family member who could use a little help during the holidays. Thomas said there is an extensive vetting process for the nominations.
Once that nominee is confirmed by a committee of BCI and Rogue Credit Union staff, Thomas will reach out. He first calls the person who submitted the nomination to get more information about the nominee's back story. Then he calls the nominee.
"It can be hard sometimes to get someone to open up to a complete stranger," Thomas said. "But by the time I call them, I know which questions to ask, and usually about 90% if the time I can get them to open up."
Thomas said that while the donations have been generous throughout the years, the size of the wishes granted requires an assurance of a nominee's need.
"The aim is to grant wishes that can change peoples' lives, to make a difference in their lives," Thomas said, citing the motto "A hand up, not a handout."
Throughout the course of the promotion, recipient interviews are revealed at 8:30 a.m. daily across BCI's radio platforms: Best Country 103, 104.5 Sam FM, News Radio 1240 KQEN and i101.
Thomas edits the interviews down to between 5 and 9 minutes for the reveal, and then 2-minute segments continue to air throughout the day on all of BCI's platforms, which include The Score 92.3 FM and 1490 AM. All interviews are also posted at www.541radio.com.
This was Rogue Credit Union's second year as the title sponsor of the promotion, which was celebrating its 20th year. In addition to the generosity of private donors, other businesses who helped support the promotion included Evergreen Family Medicine, The 138 Grill, Tim's Appliance, Dye Hard Construction, Earnest Auto Sales, Big O Tires, West Harvard Furniture, Dr. Alanson Randol, Bobby Geyer Construction, Midas of Roseburg, Pro-Line Roofing, Long's Building Supply, Independent RV, and Oregon Coach Crafters.
