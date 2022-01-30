In March of last year, Andrea Zielinski sat outside an emergency veterinary hospital awaiting news about her miniature schnauzer, Bella.
Earlier that weekend, Zielinski grew concerned after Bella kept having accidents around the house — something she never did — and appeared to struggle to urinate. But it was Sunday. Her veterinarian office wouldn’t open until Monday morning so she called a veterinarian technician she knew before being urged to find the nearest emergency hospital — an hour away in Springfield.
“It was really traumatic,” she said,” Just because No. 1, you just don’t know. You don’t know if she’s going to make it.”
Fortunately, Bella did make it and returned to Roseburg the following day where she underwent surgery for a blockage in her bladder.
Stories like Bella’s are nothing new. While people in the Roseburg area can go to their veterinarian in most emergency situations, finding care on weekends or during off-hours becomes challenging. When Andrea Gray’s cat, Edith, became very sick late one night, her husband had no other option than to drive north along Interstate 5. Ultimately, it was the family veterinarian who went above and beyond to help take care of Edith, who has an immune condition, Gray said.
“It’s just that gap if your pet gets sick at the wrong time of day or wrong day of the week that makes it’s difficult to find someone to see them right away,” Gray said.
Some local veterinarian offices, such as Companion Animal Clinic, pays for a service that connects patients and veterinarians or veterinarian technicians over the phone. While the office isn’t open 24/7, this service gives people the opportunity to talk to an expert during off-hours to help them decide their next steps, said Rasha Van Beek, practice manager for the clinic.
But many people may wonder: why isn’t there an emergency veterinary hospital here in Roseburg?
Establishing emergency hospitals in more rural areas is incredibly challenging, said Heidi Houchen, president of the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association. It boils down to needing a certain number of clientele to help cut losses and break even, she said. Additional factors include attracting veterinarians to the area, hiring enough staff to run operations — on nights, weekends and holidays — and finding enough funding and resources.
Houchen said in the future it may require community members banding together to find solutions. From creating scholarships to help pay for the schooling of a local veterinarian who plans to come back to petitioning for federal assistance in establishing veterinary hospitals, she said.
While staffing shortages and high burnout rates within the industry have been further exacerbated with the pandemic, placing a strain on clinics across the country. Clinics are seeing more veterinarians, especially veterinarian technicians, leaving for less stressful and better paying jobs, Houchen said.
“It’s a challenging profession and a lot is asked of you in a very short amount of time,” Houchen said.
Houchen recommends all pet owners to practice preventative care by having pet checked on a regular basis and to know what options are available to them in the case of an emergency. In addition, she said it may be helpful to brush up on basic pet emergency care knowledge.
Boy, this story strikes close to home. We spent the weekend nursing our 13-year-old Rhodesian/Lab friend; he survived the night when we were sure he was going to die, and he is up and wobbly this morning.
For those of us in south county, Central Point has a 24/7 clinic, the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center.
We wound up working with a truly wonderful large-animal veterinarian out of Grants Pass, who makes house calls. I won't put that info here, to protect privacy.
Some of the nicest, smartest people I've ever known are veterinarians, from Jerry and Nancy (of Ebola / "The Hot Zone" fame) Jaax (in the early 70's), to the veterinarian I found this weekend.
Veterinary medicine is stressful work, and the suicide rate among vets is devastatingly high; so is the burnout rate. It's complex:
"Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health looked at mortality rates from suicide among 11,620 veterinarians who died from 1979-2015. They concluded that male veterinarians were 2.1 times as likely and female veterinarians were 3.5 times as likely to die from suicide as were members of the U.S. general population, and these higher suicide mortality rates extended the entire 36-year period (J Am Vet Med Assoc 2019;254:104-112)."
