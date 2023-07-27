Put on your robe and grab a wand, as Roseburg Public Library hosts its annual Harry Potter Day from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The library will be full of magic, imagination and a celebration of Hogwarts.
Participants are invited to come dressed in iconic costumes like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger or Ron Weasley, and enjoy mystical activities, trivia and prizes. They can add to their ensemble with a lightening bolt temporary tattoo offered at the event.
“We love bringing alive the magic of the Harry Potter universe in our own way. It is great to connect with people using a book series that sparks imagination and so many continue to enjoy and share with friends and family,” Library Director Kris Wiley said.
Participants can attend three Hogwarts courses: practice herbology by planting Egyptian walking onions, take care of magical dragon egg creatures or bottle nebula potions.
After growing their wizarding knowledge, participants can look for Ollivander’s wand shop to build a wand or Flourish & Blotts magic shop to craft their own ballpoint pen quill. For some, magically adapted sports are more their speed — look for tabletop quidditch to build catapults and launch ping-pong sized quaffles through the goal posts.
Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp created this event during her first summer working at the library, in 2019.
“She enjoyed the Harry Potter series and interacting with the thoughts of the magical world as a kid... she wanted to have an event that many people would feel a connection at the library,” Wiley said. “It’s fun to pretend and experience a little bit of magical activity creating magic-themed items.”
Attendees ages 18 and under can enter to win a grand prize, Harry Potter-themed quilt, donated by fiber artist Ashley Oberg. Each child will receive one entry, and must be present for the drawing at noon.
For each correctly answered trivia question, participants will get tickets for additional prizes including a full set of the Harry Potter book series, clothing, puzzles, Funko Popsies and more — with drawings occurring every 15 minutes. Winners must be present during the drawing.
“It’s a three and a half hour activity that people can wander around at their own leisure. We have prepared for many people to do the activities so don’t worry about having to be there at 10 a.m. to get everything done,” Wiley said.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
