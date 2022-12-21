The Wolf Advisory Committee is looking at updating its compensation rubric to be more in line with what counties throughout the state are doing.
“We should look at other counties and the way they compensate losses,” said David Briggs, wolf advisory committee member. “Our current structure is outdated and prices and costs keep going up.”
This committee was started in 2018 at the request of the Douglas County Commissioner. The committee is a legal entity required to exist for residents to receive monetary compensation for any livestock losses due to the wolf population.
“It’s really a good thing we don’t have to meet very often” said Tom Kress, committee chair and county commissioner. “When we do have to meet frequently, it will mean that we are having some problems.”
The two locally known wolfpacks that frequent Douglas County remain at high elevations and regularly traveling between Klamath, Jackson and Douglas Counties, according to Kress.
The Wolf Plan is due to be updated next year which will include the new compensation rubric for livestock losses.
“We rewrite the wolf plan every five years,” Kress said. “We just don’t have enough mating pairs on the west side of the state yet for this update to have been pressing.”
The Wolf Advisory Committee also announced one member had left the area and an opening would be made public soon.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
