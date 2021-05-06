A Winston woman was arrested twice in less than 24 hours on suspicion of stealing two cars Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cheree Shawntea Lyon, 42, was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly drove away in a vehicle that was already running in the area of Southwest M Street in the Green District. Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies located Lyon and the vehicle at her home on Willis Creek Road South of Dillard, and Lyon was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lyon was released Wednesday at approximately 10:15 a.m. Less than three hours later, Roseburg police received a report of a car that had been taken from a lot at Blue Line Auto Group on Southeast Stephens Street. The car — a silver 2005 Subaru Forrester with no license plates — was spotted in the Green District/Winston area.
Lyon again was arrested and lodged on suspicion of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Lyon was arraigned Thursday in Douglas County Circuit Court and bail was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.