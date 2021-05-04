A Roseburg woman has been charged with fourth-degree assault and felony fourth-degree assault after a domestic disturbance early Tuesday morning.
Roseburg police were called to the disturbance on West Jay Street at 5 a.m. Tuesday, where they learned Tiffany Ann Allen, 21, had allegedly attacked her boyfriend and his sister, according to a police report.
Williams reportedly entered the home after previously being asked to leave. She entered her boyfriend's room and punched him in his right eye, the report said. Williams attempted to punch the boyfriend again and grazed a portion of the head of the couples' juvenile son.
Williams then reportedly turned her anger toward the boyfriend's sister, breaking through the woman's bedroom door and jamming her thumb into the woman's eye.
During the disturbance, Williams allegedly broke a video gaming system, a television and the woman's bedroom door.
In addition to the assault charges, Williams was also lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment, as well as for an outstanding warrant.
