A Roseburg woman is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking her boyfriend Saturday night.
Police were called to a home on Linnell Avenue where a man reported that he had been attacked by Tanna June Coon, 41, while he was holding their 18-month-old child.
The man, recovering from heart surgery conducted two weeks earlier, told investigators that while he was holding the toddler, Coon grew angry that he was holding the child and attacked him from behind, grabbing him by the neck with both hands in an attempt to choke him, then bit him on the top of the ear, according to a court document.
An examination of the man revealed what were reported as "fresh" fingernail scratch marks on his neck and fresh blood near the top of his ear.
In an attempt to escape the situation, the man, still holding the child, attempted to leave the house via the back door, but a security bar prevented that, so instead he went to the bedroom, where Coon reportedly followed, the court document states. The man was allowed to leave the home only after he placed the toddler on the bed, at which time he went to a neighboring home to call police.
It was unclear if alcohol played a role in the attack. The reporting officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from Coon after placing her in custody, but that Coon refused to consent to a breathalyzer test once at the Douglas County Jail.
Coon was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court and charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and endangering another person. Bail was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.