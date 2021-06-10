A North Bend woman suffered undisclosed injuries after she was hit by a braking car while walking across the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near exit 125 Wednesday night.

The woman, Desirea Chapman, 38, reported had entered the right northbound lane of the freeway from the shoulder, according to the Oregon State Police. A Washington woman saw Chapman enter the freeway and attempted to get around her in the left lane, but Chapman continued toward the median.

The driver told troopers she hit her brakes to try and avoid Chapman but was unsuccessful. Chapman was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

The driver was not cited and her car was not damaged.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

