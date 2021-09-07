A Eugene woman was killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 38 West 3 miles east of Reedsport Friday night.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Robyn Loonam, 50, was traveling eastbound when her Nissan Pathfinder crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Toyota 4Runner, according to the Oregon State Police.
Loonam was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, Joely Jimenez, 32, of Bronx, New York, was transported by air ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield with serious injuries. His passenger, Levi Rodriguez, 46, of Redway, California, was transported by ambulance to Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport.
The highway was closed for approximately two hours.
State police was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Reedsport Police Department, the Reedsport Fire Department, Lower Umpqua Ambulance, Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
