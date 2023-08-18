Justyse Butterfield, 20, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault Friday, and will serve eight days on work crew.
Presiding Judge Kathleen Johnson decided it would be "messy" to assign 10 days due to her prior time served.
Butterfield previously served two days on work crew. Two charges — fourth-degree assault and menacing — were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
She will have 60 days to complete her work crew or will need to turn herself in by noon Oct. 25.
The charges came from an incident around 11 a.m. May 17, when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an assault in Drain. A person called explaining she had an injury to her finger and it was bleeding.
The victim had been allowing Butterfield to borrow her vehicle but later found out Butterfield had posted a video driving at a high rate of speed and no longer wanted her to use it, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The victim's boyfriend lived with Butterfield, and while they were together in his room, Butterfield became upset because she was no longer allowed to drive the vehicle. Butterfield was “violently screaming, ‘I am going to kill you,’” according to the court document. She approached his room, where Butterfield began throwing punches and kicking. The boyfriend grabbed her to hold her back.
During this time, the victim collected her things and escaped to her vehicle. Butterfield followed, slamming both her finger and skull into the door jam. According to the court document, the victim did not try to fight back and wanted to leave the situation.
Officers said there were notable blood stains on her and the vehicle, according to the court document.
In an interview on May 18, Butterfield admitted she “blacked out and lost control.” Butterfield had also bit the victim's boyfriend on the ribs leaving markings and bruising.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
