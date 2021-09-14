A Roseburg woman suffered severe burns and her trailer sustained heavy fire damage after butane was ignited by a pilot light in southeast Roseburg Monday night.
The woman, 51-year-old Sirena Yost, was reportedly attempting to use the butane along with PVC pipe to extract marijuana oil when the butane settled to the floor and was ignited by the refrigerator's pilot light.
Yost was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment for the burns on her legs, and admitted to Roseburg police that she was using an open-loop system to attempt to extract the marijuana oil, the police report said.
Yost was cited and released for unlawful manufacturing of a marijuana item.
