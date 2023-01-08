RIDDLE — After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Douglas County Woodworking Club is back up and running with members old and new gathering on the first Saturday of each month at the Riddle High School wood shop.
“We have basically started over after the pandemic,” said Jim Brokenbourgh, club president. Brokenbourgh has been woodworking and crafting furniture for 37 years and currently teaches wood crafting classes at Umpqua Community College.
Brokenbourgh and the club’s vice president Bernie Arenz prepared for the meeting by laying out stencils and setting up a projector for a crafting video.
“I got started making crafts about 5 years ago,” Arenz said. “I did a lot of carpentry work before I moved to Riddle and joined this club.”
The smell of sawdust and freshly cut lumber met longtime and returning club members as well as first-timers coming to see what the club had to offer.
As Brokenbourgh and Arenz greeted people, they explained the way the group worked and how it functioned within the community.
“We don’t really have dues and by being here if we were to take a vote you all would be welcome,” said Brokenbourgh. “We try to make items and then do sales to support our local food pantry and cover costs, but we can always use more wood and crafters.”
The next sale is tentatively set for the weekend before Valentine’s Day and crafters and club members have already expressed a willingness to make items for the sale, reported Brokenbourgh.
After Arenz gave a detailed and descriptive demonstration of the puzzles he made with the scrollsaw he received for Christmas from his wife, he showed the group stenciling and bandsaw cutting before sending new and old club members off to try their hands at crafting Valentine’s Day items.
“Bandsaws were invented for butchers,” Brokenbourgh said. “I knew a shop teacher that had been teaching for nearly 50 years and he told me that the vast majority if not all injuries were from a bandsaw. So be careful, and let a more experienced club member guide you if this is your first time.”
Safety was emphasized repeatedly throughout the club meeting.
“I started with a class at UCC in 2007 and then joined this club,” said Paul Demers of Riddle. “I always liked woodworking and did a little before the class, but nothing like we do here.”
Demers uses his learned skills to assist those in the community and to make crafts, “If people need something cut or made, I try to help where I can.”
As crafters began searching out that perfect grain to begin their projects Brokenbourgh offered the group one last piece of advice, “Don’t turn a good hobby into a bad business.”
For club information, or membership inquiries the Douglas County Woodworking Facebook page has information and Brokenbourgh can be reached directly at 541-874-2222.
“We can always use donations of wood or money to keep us going,” said Brokenbourgh. “We just want to share our love of woodworking with the community.”
