SUTHERLIN — Dozens of pet lovers from across Southern Oregon, along with their furry friends, converged on Sutherlin’s Central Park Saturday to take part in the annual Woofstock event, which has been a yearly tradition in the city for more than a decade.
Visitors were able to enter their canine companions in a short parade, beauty and costume contests and put them through numerous games during the day-long celebration of dogs.
Dozens of vendors were also at the fair. Offerings included silent auctions for dog accessories, face paintings, dog collars and pet treats. Others handed out helpful information about caring for animals.
Some of the dogs were big, some were small. Some wore hula costumes, flowers, navy outfits or Mickey Mouse ears. They had names like Posey, Scooter, Ruby, Oreo and Hunter.
Hunter is a 9-year-old mixed breed rescue dog, owned by Sutherlin’s mayor Michelle Sumner, who was present at the event.
“I’m a big animal lover, especially dogs,” Sumner said. “And I love that we have an event where people can bring their dogs out, mingle with other people that own dogs and have them come together for different events. We can share our love of dogs with each other.”
Theresa “Tree” Call, the chair of Umpqua Woofstock, was overjoyed with the turnout at the event. She’s been helping at the event for over a decade.
“I don’t even know what to say, because this is just something that warms my heart,” Call said. “To see people interact and get together with their animals, it’s great to be a part of something really neat.
For Call, working on the Woofstock event is a year-round process, but all of the hard work is worth it to see the smiles on people’s faces.
“I hold that to my uncle,” Call said. “He was always the one to make people smile and he was really into Woofstock with me when I first started. He passed away, but I wanted to continue putting smiles of people’s faces. It’s just a great thing.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
