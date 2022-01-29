A vehicle crosses the one-lane Oakland Bridge in 2019. The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $16,495,000 to the Douglas County Bridge Replacement Project to repair the Oakland Bridge and the Conn Ford Bridge crossing the South Umpqua River.
Preliminary work is underway to replace the nearly 100-year-old bridge linking northwest Oakland and Interstate 5.
Through a $16.5 million grant from from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Competitive Highway Bridge Program, the single-lane bridge will be replaced by a much wider bridge with two lanes of traffic in each direction and wider shoulders to accommodate pedestrian traffic.
That grant will also allow the county to replace the Conn-Ford Bridge in Melrose. Construction on that new bridge is expected to begin in the spring.
The current Oakland Bridge, built in 1925, is limited to just one lane with lighted signals on each end, which has led to traffic bottlenecks in the past.
The county made the announcement Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be overseeing the project in conjunction with Douglas County Public Works and the county’s board of commissioners.
Farline Bridge Inc., of Stayton, has been named the lead contractor for the project.
The existing Oakland Bridge, which spans Calapooya Creek as well tracks for the Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad, will remain open as initial preparations are made to begin construction on the new bridge. Those preparations include moving heavy equipment into the area and to begin clearing trees and other underbrush from the immediate construction area.
Travelers on Old Highway 99 North can expect to see intermittent delays on the northwest Oakland span during the construction process.
