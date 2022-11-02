It is the proverbial lost hiker, the family out on a trip that finds themselves trapped by a landslide or the individual who was unprepared for changes in weather and got caught out in a lightning and hail storm that can thank Douglas County Search and Rescue for bringing them home safely and returning them back to their lives.
“A call to action for volunteers came across my desk and I scuba dive, so I thought, ‘maybe they need help on the dive team,’” said Kelly Peter, a recent graduate of SAR training and full-time employee in the private sector. “They asked me if I was afraid of heights when I told them I wasn’t, and there was no need on the dive team. I joined mountain rescue.”
This is the crux of SAR in Douglas County, “There are so many different groups there really is something for everyone,” said Peter.
Douglas County Search and Rescue has teams dedicated to communications, mounted search and rescue which functions of horseback, ground team, 4X4 team, the snowcat and K-9 as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and logistics teams, along with mountain rescue and trackers.
“I got involved with communications and then went to the 4x4 team,” said Mike Harbin, a long-time volunteer for SAR. “Now that I am almost 70, I do mostly planning and operations, the team still does first-responder things, but I am overhead and planning.”
Douglas County Search and Rescue is working with around 100 volunteers and two full-time deputies that oversee the operation. There is still room for more.
“We are currently recruiting volunteers between 17 years old and up to any age that is still willing and able to participate,” said Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “Our biggest need is on the equine team. We need people who have horses and are willing to assist SAR in doing searches but also when someone is injured or incapacitated and can be put on horseback and transported out.”
Volunteering for Search and Rescue can provide those with a call to serve with an opportunity to help.
“If you consider the public lands, there are over 5,000 square miles in Douglas County,” O’Dell said. “People’s lives are on the line.”
During the Archie Creek Fire in 2020, SAR volunteers found themselves providing door-to-door notifications to at-risk residents.
“Some volunteers start wanting to just be part of one aspect of SAR,” O’Dell said, “but once they get involved, people usually want to take on other roles as well.”
Douglas County Search and Rescue does more than just provide support to the residents of Douglas County. Douglas County’s SAR is part of the larger California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue Task Force which includes SAR teams from Jackson County, Josephine County, Klamath County, Curry County, Coos County, Oregon State Police, Siskiyou County, Del Norte County, Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Brim Aviation, Crater Lake National Park Service, American Red Cross and Civil Air Patrol, all of which will send volunteers out when necessary for larger or more involved rescue situations.
During a 17-day search for Roseburg resident Harry Burleigh, who became lost in the Calf Creek area in May of 2021, volunteers from Klamath and Jackson counties assisted due to the joint efforts of the CORSAR teams.
“You don’t have to be a superman or superwoman to help in search and rescue,” Harbin said. “There are logistical ways to be helpful that don’t include tromping through the woods … But more importantly, it is a privilege to do Search and Rescue and to give back to the community.”
With the current drive for more able-bodied volunteers, members of Douglas County Search and Rescue are hopeful that with the upcoming winter weather season on the horizon they will have some extra hands.
“What I have discovered over time is when you are trying to help other people, you end up helping yourself,” Harbin said. “The rewards far outweigh the costs.”
Great Article, “Where can we apply and what are the restrictions in regards to Disabilities though not impeding ability to perform assigned duties. Criminal background restrictions, etc;? Some of us are rehabilitated success stories with longer history in community support at executive level than brain phart more than 20 years old!”
