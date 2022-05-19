As the clouds parted and brilliant sunshine graced the National Cemetery at the Roseburg VA on Tuesday, Quilts for Valor members acknowledged two local veterans of World War II.
The weather met and matched the mood as men who marched for freedom against the war’s tyranny and oppression were honored. Local VFW #2468 members dressed in leather and patches. The grass was waving with the flag. And a distant ghostly echo of Taps seemed to play softly on the breeze.
“I think we need to all stand up and recognize this might be one of the last times two World War II veterans will be honored at the same event,” Bobbie Sanford, the district coordinator for Quilts for Valor, said.
William Lucky Mullins, 103, and Ralph Schonn, 104, were this event’s guests of honor. Mullins celebrated not only the event, but he was also celebrating his 103rd birthday. Schonn had just celebrated his 104th birthday two weeks prior to the celebration.
Sergeant Lucky Mullins served in the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1945. As an infantryman, he spent the last years of his active duty as a guard for German prisoners of war.
Ralph Schonn served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 as a parachute rigger. His duty was to inspect, mend, repair and test safety equipment for soldiers in the field. Just like his fellow comrades, he conducted multiple jumps with the parachutes he had packed.
Three deer stood silently behind the rhododendron and azalea bushes as hand-stitched quilts, honorary metals and a wonderful ceremony were presented to the honored heroes in attendance.
“I am so glad to be here celebrating life,” said Glenda Matthey, an audience member, “it’s just so nice to hear about something good.”
In 2003, Quilts for Valor was founded by Kathrine Roberts after she had a dream about a soldier sitting on a bunk, face full of despair. In the next moment, the soldier’s face had transformed from pain and grief to peace and serenity.
“All that was different was the soldier who was holding a quilt from home,” said Sanford. “Since then, we have sewn and given more than 301,700 quilts to veterans nationwide. Each of our quilters has a personal connection to the military either through family or their own service.”
For more information regarding Quilts for Valor, please visit www.QOVF.org.
