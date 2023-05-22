Hawaii in early April is a mix of relatively warm rain and sun. I particularly appreciated the temperatures hovering in the 70s, since my coat forgot to transfer planes with me. Ironically, when they announced twice that someone had lost a purple coat, I felt sorry for the poor lady. When too late I realized that lady was me, I really felt sorry for that lady.
Our son Chet and his wife Chelsea joined us on Kauai. It is a wonderful thing when kids grow up. Instead of us taking care of them, they took care of us! Chelsea arranged for our car, hotel and excursions. The first morning, after suffering through a cold shower, I asked my knowledgeable son why our nice hotel had no hot water. He shrugged, “It’s Hawaii.”
Our first excursion in Kauai was a tame cruise up the Waialua River — a waterway literally littered with kayakers. A short hike to Fern Grotto and its waterfall, complete with our guides serenading us with a Hawaiian wedding song, was nice, but the trip became truly interesting when our hosts insisted that everyone on the barge stand up and learn to dance the hula. Our teacher’s hips moved like a well-oiled ball bearing. Mine, well… not so much.
Very early the next morning we headed out for a helicopter flight around Kauai. At one point the sun and rain created a 360-degree rainbow around our copter; it was a nice but unnecessary reminder — we had already figured out that our spectacular helicopter ride was a treasure. The highlight was Mount Waialeale, one of the wettest places on earth with 450 inches of rain a year! Rain streamed off our helicopter while we hovered over a myriad of waterfalls plunging off a semicircle of cliffs.
Having observed Waimea Canyon, the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific” from above, we felt impelled to explore it on foot. We joined a steady stream of hikers sliding on snot-slick clay down a steep trail. Puzzlingly, the edges of the trail were thoroughly plowed up in places. Down in the canyon, we spied the culprits, feral pigs rooting alongside wild goats. It’s Hawaii!
Up at 4 a.m. again the next day, (my daughter-in-law really knows how to plan a vacation), I was a bit nervous about how I would fare on an eight hour cruise on a 45-foot catamaran sailboat. Our excursion included snorkeling off Niihau Island. Niihau Island is frequently referred to as the “Forbidden Island.” Very few have permission to reside on or even visit the small island. The few inhabitants, mostly antiquated Hawaiians, collect rainwater, use solar panels, and have no indoor plumbing. A barge brings them supplies once a month. It is a “forbidding” lifestyle.
Our hour of snorkeling in exceptionally clear water was enchanting but a bit tiring as we swam against a current to stay in place. Despite being the oldest people on the boat, Kyle and I outlasted most of the young whippersnappers. Back aboard, I noticed that none of the young whippersnappers seemed interested in the slide. I was! It was cool!
Crossing back toward Kauai’s rugged and mostly inaccessible Nepali coastline, the sea provided us with a splendid roller-coaster ride. Not wanting to miss a thing that the boat had to offer, I was soon barfing over the side.
My favorite spot on the boat, a perch just above one of the pontoons, provided mesmerizing views of dolphins frolicking directly below! When the captain eased that same pontoon under a waterfall, it was not quite as enjoyable.
Although the coastline is currently uninhabited, it was not always that way. Hawaiian kids living in the area used to kayak to school; when the seas were too rough for kayaks, they hiked above precipitous cliffs and rappelled down to their school. Just imagine the “you think you have it tough” stories they told their kids.
Throughout the ride, I fussed frequently at Kyle to protect his bare feet from sunburn. At the end of the day his feet were fine, but my paws, where I gripped the ship’s railing, were fried.
Our last day in Kauai was a blur of farmers’ markets, waterfalls and exploration until time to board the last flight of the day to Oahu.
Easter morning on Oahu dawned with more rain than sun. Fortunately, our outdoor church service was under a huge awning. I was particularly entertained when a wind gust lifted the tarp and doused the back-row Christians. Although most changed their seats, remarkably no one left; soggy Easter outfits did not dampen their enthusiasm. After all, we were there to worship our risen Savior.
Another tough breed is surfers. Because the ocean swells were significant, the surfers put on an impressive show for us while we lounged on the beach. No matter how skilled the surfer was, they all ended up being pummeled by pounding waves.
During our visit to the impressive Waimea Botanical Gardens, we discovered that the gardens include far more than just Hawaiian plants; they feature a vast array of spectacular tropical flowers from all over the globe. Incredibly, many people give the flora little more than a cursory glance. Their goal? The opportunity to don a bulky life jacket, plunge into surprisingly chilly water, and be pummeled by a pounding waterfall.
This trip was likely to be our last to Oahu, so after a morning at the renowned Bishop Museum (which features all things Hawaiian), it was time to bite the bullet and venture into downtown Honolulu to stroll the famous Waikiki Beach. I will concede that expensive, crowded Waikiki is pretty with its aqua water and white sand (hauled over from Oregon). For many, it’s Hawaii!
We ended our visit with a couple of classic Hawaiian hikes. Forests of ironwood, African tulip trees, octopus trees, bark cloth trees and Norfolk Island pine groves are just a wee bit different than our fir, pine and cedar forests in the Pacific Northwest. Pouring rain throughout the night created incredibly muddy, slick trails, making hiking an “It’s Hawaii!” experience. Coming down one precipitous trail I realized that I had two choices: cling to the mud-caked safety ropes or follow Kyle’s example, slip on a root and roll in the mud.
Part of the Hawaiian experience is the flight. Part of the Southwest Airlines experience is the boarding process. I learned the hard way that if you are slow to check in to your flight, you end up separated and in middle seats. At least Kyle was sitting directly in front of me. After a couple of hours, I wondered, “Do you suppose Kyle remembers I am back here?” When I snaked a hand between the seats in front of me and tapped his arm he jumped, “He remembers now.” An hour later I kicked the back of his seat. No response. Desperate to remind him of my existence, I tossed an ice cube over the back of the seat. To my delight, I made a perfect basket. The ice cube very satisfactorily slid all the way down his backbone. As the ice melted and pooled, Kyle no doubt remembered who was traveling directly behind him.
“It’s Carol!”
