Wrappin and Rollin is geared up to continue offering Roseburg residents fresh plant-based food options while presenting a menu in part inspired by various cultures throughout the world.
“The more options customers have, the more they’re able to choose what’s right for them,” said John Dimof, the strategic partnership director for Thrive Umpqua. “This creates an environment where the healthy choice becomes the easy choice.”
Wrappin and Rollin, located at 533 SE Main St. in Roseburg, became a Thrive Umpqua certified establishment on Wednesday and offered 10% off any item and donated that same percentage to a local charity, all while holding a raffle for $40 gift certificate to the establishment.
“We went through this with the food truck already,” said Darrel Hawkins, husband of Wrappin and Rollin owner and head chef Darci Hawkins. “The truck is pretty stationary now, we don’t do many outside events anymore.”
The dining room was full Wednesday as Chef Aza Wolleat prepared meals at breakneck speed, and the front staff of Wrappin and Rollin offered individuals plant-based options that were winning over even non-vegans.
“I am not a vegan,” said John Garvey, patron and regular visitor. “But I tell people all the time you can’t tell there isn’t meat in their burritos.”
Garvey and Carol Simkins have eaten at the brick-and-mortar restaurant about a dozen times since it opened in December 2020, but they used to visit the food truck as well.
“We were at the Blue Zone celebration for the truck before they opened this place,” said Garvey. "This food is really good.”
Darci Hawkins stood at the counter Wednesday to greet her customers.
“I have been working restaurants since I was 15, front of the house, back of the house, you name it,” said Darci Hawkins. “Here, I am the head chef and developed the menu. I have trained someone to cook to my standards, that way I can work up here.”
Originally from Bandon, Darci Hawkins spent the last eight years building the establishment and developing a clientele.
The food truck opened in October 2016 and the brick-and-mortar restaurant opened the doors in December 2020.
For more information on Thrive Umpqua certification please visit the Thrive Umpqua Facebook page. For more information on Wrappin and Rollin, visit the @thelittlegreentruck on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.