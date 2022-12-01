As Wrappin N Rollin owners Darci and Daryl Hawkins prepare for the next chapter in their lives, downtown Roseburg is losing a popular local eatery.
After opening a food truck on Oct. 1, 2016, and then moving to a permanent location in December 2020, one of the only vegan dining options in Roseburg will be closing its doors on Dec. 30 potentially for good.
“The main thing is I don’t want anyone to feel bad for anything, the building owners have been talking about these changes for a long time,” said Darci Hawkins. “If we can find a buyer for the business, that would be great, but I think we will have a better time just selling the truck.”
Darci plans to offer a month of training with her menu if an interested buyer comes forward, but the location change will be happening regardless of any changes to Wrappin N Rollin’s ownership.
“They (the building owners) are going to expand the back area into a larger event space,” said Darci Hawkins, “expand the stage, build a deck, now that they have the funds to make these changes they are moving forward.
Darci Hawkins is leaving the kitchen behind with goals in place and a purpose envisioned.
“I have been learning trauma release work for a little more than a year,” said Darci Hawkins. “I am going to take a couple specific classes and then go into trauma healing work full-time. I feel like my heart is to heal people and see people do their very best to be healthy, not just physically, but emotionally and mentally.”
With a future in trauma release coaching on the horizon, Darci’s husband Daryl couldn’t be happier for his wife.
“I am excited to see Darci go into a new direction of helping people get real relief in their lives,” said Daryl Hawkins. “I’m not really that into the food business and I am just going to take a little time and see what comes along.”
With one less vegan option, Roseburg area residents who avoid meat products will have to adjust to the change.
“Years ago, I owned a vegetarian restaurant in town, it is truly a labor of love,” said local patron Steve Erickson. “I’m a vegan so I do most of my cooking at home.”
As much as Darci Hawkins believes that selling the truck will be the easier option, her hope is Wrappin N Rollin continues to be a fixture in Roseburg’s dining scene.
“The whole plant-based food is huge here, and while there are other options, vegan burgers or vegan chicken sandwiches, not a lot of places do what we do with fresh foods,” said Darci Hawkins, “We do very little cooking with oil and try to use mostly whole foods.”
