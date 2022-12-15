Wreaths Across America will be honoring veterans Saturday in Roseburg by laying remembrance wreaths on the graves of soldiers at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
The ceremony, which will take place at noon, is one of thousands of similar events being put on that day by Wreaths Across America, a nationwide nonprofit organization whose mission is to remember veterans by laying wreaths at military cemeteries across the nation.
John Pierson, the president of Military Honors by the Pipes, a nonprofit based in Roseburg which provides bagpipers for military funeral services at no costs to the family, said that 1,035 wreaths will be laid during the event.
Nine wreath stands, honoring the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, MIA and POWs, and Gold Star Families, will also be presented in a ceremony before the wreaths are placed on the gravesites.
“I think the best way to put it is the motto for Wreaths Across America,” Pierson said when asked why the event is important to him. “Remember the fallen, honor all those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. For me personally, it’s another way to honor the 10 guys I served with who didn’t make it home.”
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing Dec. 17 as Wreaths Across America day during Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
“The Wreaths Across America program in Douglas County is an outstanding example of how we continue to honor the memory of the sacrifices made by our fallen veterans, while also bringing out military heroes and youth together in an effort to engage, educate and create connections that tell stories of our nation’s heroes and sacrifices that connect them to the future,” said commissioner Chris Boice, reading from the proclamation during Wednesday’s meeting.
Saturday is National Wreath Laying Day and 3,400 similar ceremonies will be taking place across the country.
