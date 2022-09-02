Steven Stanfield has been selected as the new CEO of the YMCA of Douglas County by the organization’s board of directors.
This is a return for Stanfield, who was the fitness and aquatics director at the YMCA of Douglas County from 2014 through 2017 before moving to Central Oregon to continue his career.
“I am honored to be back in service at the YMCA of Douglas County,” Stanfield said. “The Y is a pillar of the community, and my goals are to continue strengthening the relationships throughout our community, fostering a culture of health and positivity and building long-term financial stability.”
The change at the top comes after an 11-month run from the former CEO, Cody Brockelmeyer, who left the organization in May 2021 under mutual understanding terms. YMCA of Douglas County has been operating without a dedicated person at the helm since the departure.
Shelly Briggs Loosley has been the acting CEO, or CEO of record, and the chief volunteer officer since Brockelmeyer’s departure. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is heading toward endemic status, Stanfield has been hired as the organization’s permanent leader.
“There is no one else who can hit the deck running with our Y,” said Briggs Loosley. “We know his work ethic and integrity, qualities you don’t get from references. We are excited and relieved to know our Y will be in great hands moving forward.”
The YMCA of Douglas County has been a county staple since 1948, with its current location on Northwest Stewart Parkway opening in 1960. The nonprofit organization was established with the idea to offer affordable child care to families, develop sports and aquatics programs that engage the area’s youth and to grow programs that promote a healthy mind, body and spirit.
Stanfield’s return could not have come at a better time for the YMCA of Douglas County, according to Briggs Loosley.
“I am looking forward to a return to mission-based community service — a desire that fits perfectly with my leadership goals,” Stanfield said.
Stanfield is set to begin his new role as the CEO on Tuesday. For more information about the YMCA of Douglas County and its programs, visit ymcaofdouglascounty.org.
