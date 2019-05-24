The swimming pool at the YMCA of Douglas County, under construction since December 2017, is in the final stretch, according to YMCA officials.
As for a specific opening date, officials say they don’t know the answer yet — only that the pool should be ready sooner than later.
“Soon,” Branch Manager Gary Williams said. “The pool is done, everything is done, there’s water in it. We are hoping in a month, but we don’t know. It’s all in the basement.”
Williams said they are facing technical difficulties with the pumps in the basement portion, and are waiting on new ones to be delivered and installed. Then the state can inspect the pool and the YMCA can open it to the public.
The renovation was designed to replace the original pool that was built in 1964, rebuild two locker rooms and add a handicapped-accessible hydrotherapy pool.
Shelley Briggs Loosley, the capital campaign chairwoman, said the pool should be open in the summer — which officially begins on June 21 — and have preliminary plans for a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony in July.
“We have the money to pay that last check to (contractor) Tom Pappas but this is what’s going on, it’s just out of our control,” Briggs Loosley said. “If you look at it from above or just inside, wow, it’s ready.”
The Capital Campaign Committee raised $4 million, and Pappas, a local contractor, along with Victory Builders of Green, was awarded the job. A total price tag for the project, Briggs Loosley said, was close to $5 million.
The renovation extended beyond the pool, however. Viewing areas, a stone-wall rockscape and a sauna are parts of the finished product. Briggs Loosley said the pool’s pumps are scheduled to be installed Tuesday.
Since the newer second pool is large enough for competitive swimming, the YMCA reduced the size of the older pool after it underwent 50 years of wear and tear.
The smaller pool will be better for teaching kids to swim, yoga, and water aerobics and other family activities and is expected to be more energy efficient and easier to maintain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.