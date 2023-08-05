The Yoncalla Summer Festival, which took place Saturday afternoon, was able fit a lot into a small space, taking up a couple blocks of the town’s Main Street for the annual event.
Over a dozen vendors lined Main Street, vendors that didn’t have to pay a fee to enter into the event, David Adkisson, organizer of the event, said.
“The vendors seemed super happy there was no registration fees,” Adkisson said. “There’s no need to charge local people a fee to take over a street they already own.”
Nathan Smith, who lives just outside Yoncalla, is known for his barbecue, having cooked for the North Douglas County fire department’s Christmas party a few times. Using a smoker built by local high school students, he spent hours cooking meats for attendees walking through the fair.
“I’ve been barbecuing for most of my life,” Smith said. “Food makes people happy.”
Just up the road, Anna Provansal, who runs Jungle Things Oregon Animal Rescue, brought a number of snakes and lizards to show to visitors.
Jungle Things Oregon is an animal rescue company which specializes in reptiles. This year the business started going to events like the Yoncalla Summer Festival to help educate people about animals they may not see every day, Provansal said.
“My favorite part is the education, bringing them out to the public, giving kids experiences,” Provansal said. “You get to watch people come to life.”
Throughout the fair, a sound of music could be heard being sung by Eugene-based Johnny Cash impersonator Larry Thompson, as vendors like Amanda Churchwell prepared their flower bouquets for sale and children, like 5-year-old Neil Calhoun, danced around the street blowing bubbles.
“It’s a real honor to be here today, because you might not know it, but my family grew up around here in Yoncalla,” Thompson said. “My dad, my mom, my grandparents, my uncle who fought in World War II, they’re all buried up at Applegate Cemetery. As a matter of fact, that’s probably my destiny. So I feel like a part of Yoncalla, even though I don’t live here.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
