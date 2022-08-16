CANYONVILLE — Tucked into a little canyon just a couple miles from Exit 98 and Interstate 5 near Canyonville are the South Umpqua Rod and Gun Club shooting ranges and learning center.
As children, with their parents in tow, filed into the main building on Saturday, David Miller, the Hunter’s Safety Course instructor, collected paperwork and had the next generation of Douglas County hunters take a seat.
“We only spend a few minutes in the classroom, maybe 15,” said Miller, “then we split the kids into two groups and head down to the lower range. We ask all phones be left with parents and parents wait back at the main building. The class usually runs from 8:30 to 11 a.m.”
After the classroom and group divisions, the instructors and children moved into positions for demonstration and lessons.
Children from across Douglas County gathered in groups looking interested and a bit apprehensive as one of the instructors, Jimmy Powell, began to break down the actions of different types of firearms.
“When you see the orange on the button the safety is on,” said Powell, as he showed his group of five children the five different firearm actions. "But always remember that safety can fail and you still need to pay close attention to the firearm, where it is pointing and where is your finger.”
Nearby, Miller spoke to the children about how to identify critters in the woods and why it is so important to wear hunter’s orange so they can be identified.
“I have been teaching for over 10 years, but I used to just help the old guy,” said Miller. "He told me I needed to take the class and do the teaching, but I just wanted to keep helping.”
As with so many services in Douglas County, the South Umpqua Rod and Gun Club has a gap in the number of volunteers it needs who are willing to assist with these classes.
Steve Granger, a first time volunteer, recognized the need while taking his own safety class and decided to get involved.
“Knowing the need and the club asking for help inspired me," Granger said, "but the biggest thing is the safety, youth gun safety. I think every youth should have to learn gun safety."
Micah Hozen and his son Nathanael were attending so Nathanael could hunt deer, elk and turkey this coming fall.
“I will be using a 243 or a 30-30 this year,” Nathanael Hozen said.
“I grew up in LA where only cops and gangs had guns. Guns were deadly things as far as I knew," Micah Hozan said. "These classes go along with my personal parenting philosophy because I don’t keep my children away from (guns). I teach them the proper way to use it and to respect it like the tool that it is, just like a chainsaw or skill saw.”
With rifle hunting for deer opening Oct. 2 and rifle hunting for elk opening Nov. 6, these 10 youths eagerly took direction from their instructors and worked hard to answer all the questions they were asked.
With online classes taking over traditional classroom settings. many children had completed the course work and were attending for their certificate and the ability to hunt this upcoming autumn.
“Test scores show they are getting what they need, so these types of classes are a dying thing,” said Powell.
Instructors and parents agree that education is power, and knowing the proper functions and purpose of a gun is paramount.
“They have a lot of nervous excitement not being taught by mom and step-dad, but it is good for them,” said Alissa Solesbee, who has hunted off and on her entire life, but has gotten more serious over the last 6 years. “Mikayla and Sophia have hunted with us on our tags, but this will be the first year they have had their own tags.”
For information on upcoming events and the next set of Hunter Safety classes, visit the South Umpqua Rod and Gun Club website.
