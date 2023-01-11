Andrea Zielinski was elected as the new Roseburg City Council President during Monday's regular meeting, becoming the second woman in the city's history to hold the position.
“I am very honored to be nominated and chosen by the majority of the council to serve as the Council President this year,” Zielinski said. “To have their confidence in my ability to lead in this capacity is truly humbling. And to know that I am the only the second female in the history of Roseburg to be in this role, well that is pretty awesome.”
Zielinski received five votes and Shelley Briggs Loosley received three votes in the election process. Brian Prawitz declined a nomination.
"In the role of council president, I will fill in as needed with any mayoral duties in the mayor's absence, such as leading council meetings if he is away. But I also think it is important to help facilitate better communication and create a space to build good relationships within the council,” Zielinski said. “We have four new councilors this year and there can be a lot to understand and learn. My goal is to meet with each councilor one-on-one just to help us get to know each other better as people living in the community we care about.”
The Roseburg City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month in person in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.