230323-nrr-zontaroseday-2.jpg

Retired law enforcement officer James Stradley (center) and Detective Kevin Taggart (right) accept the Zonta Club of Roseburg's 2023 Rose Day awards Wednesday at Abby's Pizza in Roseburg.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

The Zonta Club of Roseburg annually celebrates Rose Day by recognizing groups or individuals who have unselfishly worked to improve the lives of women.

Laura Jackson is the public relations office for Zonta of Roseburg. Learn more at zontaroseburg.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.