The Zonta Club of Roseburg annually celebrates Rose Day by recognizing groups or individuals who have unselfishly worked to improve the lives of women.
On Wednesday, Zonta honored two Rose Day recipients —Myrtle Creek Police Detective Kevin Taggart and law enforcement retiree James Stradley— while learning more about how they fight online predation and human trafficking.
Statistically, females comprise over 60% of the trafficking victims and over 90% of them are sexually exploited. Over half of the victims are under the age of 17 with the average age of entering trafficking at 12-14 for girls and 11-13 for boys.
Online predation via social media is a common method to lure and blackmail victims to sextortion and human trafficking.
Kevin Taggart
Taggart joined the force in 2012. He noticed an increasing number of online predation cases.
To learn more about predation and trafficking, he attended training by Rebecca Bender in Medford.
After training, Taggart gained permission to start an online predation sting operation via posing as a 14-year-old girl. Various state and federal statues protect children from online sexual corruption.
Taggart explained the statues are intended to protect children from graphic displays of sexual material or acts, a predator arranging a meeting and an actual meeting with the intent to exploit the child.
As a 14-year-old girl, Taggart has seen more photos, body parts and graphic sexual acts than he said he ever previously knew existed. His cases have been local and crossed state lines where he’s had to coordinate with other law enforcement departments.
One perpetrator in California was awaiting the arrival of a new girl at the train station. Instead, he was greeted by law enforcement officers with a warrant for his arrest. His arrest led to another victim identifying the perpetrator as the man who sexually abused her from the age of eight to 13.
While Taggart can only work part time on online stings, he noted most predators reveal themselves within two months, some as quickly as two days. He’s had a 100% conviction rate with his cases and averages about five cases per year.
"If I did this full time, we would probably arrest one or two predators per week,” Taggart said.
In addition to his online work, he has helped other police start stings and has worked with the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, making multiple presentations to teach the public how to protect children.
James Stradley
After 30-plus years of law enforcement work throughout the Portland region, upon retirement, Stradley wanted to do something healing and helpful. He’d spent a career fighting human trafficking, especially gang use of trafficking.
One of his first acts as a beat cop was holding a dying 22-year-old woman who had been shot by her pimp. One of his last was saving a 15-year-old girl who was being trafficked up and down the Interstate 5 corridor.
Last year, he chose to do a 108 day long, 5,450 mile cross country bike ride, solo, to raise funds and awareness about human trafficking across the country.
Human trafficking is a big business and only behind drugs and guns in illegal trade. Unlike drugs or guns, humans can be sold multiple times per day, for years, adding to the trauma of the victims.
Creating a blog, he originally started off raising funds for Silent Bridge, an international trafficking prevention organization. While he raised $30,000 for the group, he realized his greater mission was increasing awareness.
Alone, with a bike with saddle bags, there wasn’t anyone he met that didn’t say, “what are you doing?” Likewise, with the help of a publicity person, at nearly every town he stopped at he either got to learn how the local community was fighting trafficking or talk to others about what he had learned.
Tips
Traffickers frequently uses online predation to locate vulnerable youth.
The youth’s new online best friend can be decades older, start off as an understanding friend or romantic interest who may tried to lure them into meeting or request progressively provocative sexual material or acts which are then used as blackmail to manipulate the victim.
Very real threats include: I’ll post this on social media, I’ll send these photos to your parents, I’ll harm your family or I’ll get your little sister, unless you do “this” for me. The “this” can include sexual exploitation, drug running, forced labor or other illegal activities.
Being traumatized in this way, Taggart said, “kills the kid’s soul.”
Taggart's top tips include:
- Children between 8-10 do not need cell phones with internet. They’re too vulnerable. A local elementary teacher noted she was seeing third graders make TikTok videos.
- Know who your kids are talking to online and with video games. An increasing number of predators are using gaming to find victims.
- Parents pay for the phones/digital devices, so should rightfully check that the devices are not being used in a way that could bring harm to your child.
- Bark Parental Control App, Verizon Family Plan and Internet Safety 101.org all help parents learn about and protect their children from online predators.
- Develop an open line of communication with your kids so they know why you want to protect them, and are willing to come to you with problems.
The Child Rescue Coalition helps law enforcement track and arrest child predators and have secured over 14,000 arrests. Their software can help other law enforcement departments. Likewise, the Human Trafficking Training Center teaches officers how to identify victims and stop traffickers.
Stradley said there wouldn’t be victims if there weren’t buyers. Pornography is highly addictive and easily accessible with the Internet. Viewers need increasingly graphic material to be satisfied, while victims can be forced to perform digitally or sold in person.
Stradley said one of the most important things people can do is pay attention and not be afraid to call 911 if something looks wrong.
For example, a girl not allowed to speak for herself, shop or use the restroom without a guard nearby. A mismatched couple, with the one person looking too young, too done-up, too afraid and appears forced to be with or traveling with the other person. Activities in the neighborhood at odd times with multiple strangers.
"Trust your instincts," Stradley said.
