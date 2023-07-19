Kids carried backpack-style lawn chairs the size of their bodies toward the Nichols Band Shell for Music on the Half Shell Tuesday night at Stewart Park.
Between the echoes of sneezes and laughter, wafting scents of charcoal barbecues and the hillside coated with colorful blankets — the crowd was settling in for ZZ Ward.
Singing about her “cherry crush,” ZZ Ward kicked off the show with her 2019 release, “Sex & Stardust,” as people warmed up for a night of dancing, singing and good eats.
“Wow, Roseburg, Oregon, thank you all for coming out tonight. Welcome back if you’ve seen me before, and if you haven’t, I’m ZZ Ward from Roseburg. Glide High School graduate and a UCC (Umpqua Community College) graduate — you might’ve met me in the local Ross Dress for Less parking lot trying to sell you my music,” Ward said. “I always get so much love from Douglas County.’
Ward recounted the influence her father had on her music career, saying he was her biggest inspiration, pushing her on stage at the age of 8.
The thumping of drums and vibrations of singing moved through the audience.
Mike Glastonbury held his granddaughter’s hands, as she teetered along the edge of the railing walking like she was on a tightrope, both barefoot.
“I’m here for ZZ, but I gotta tell ya I was locked back over there stuffing my face,” Glastonbury said. “I know her dad, he plays a mean harmonica.”
Glastonbury, originally from England, has lived in Roseburg for 36 years. He met Daddy Ward, ZZ’s father, at a two-day-long music party previously hosted at Umpqua Community College.
“We were going to leave and I heard a woman’s voice — it was hers — it gave me goosebumps. I said, ‘Oh no, I don’t care what we do for the rest of the day,’ we ended up staying and listening to her for two hours,” Glastonbury said.
For some, the night brought a multitude of reasons to party.
Geniva Johnson set up rainbow banners, shining pink and purple star-shaped balloons, tortilla chips and a small vase of sunflowers as a mini birthday party for her friend Carly Sullivan.
“We always come to half shell; we can’t miss it. It just so happens she was born on this day, so we’re going to have a birthday party here. It’s a blessing to be born on this day,” Johnson said.
Alyssa Thornton brought her friend Andie Bean, 20, to the concert.
“I’ve never been before, she dragged me out here. I’ve lived here my entire life and never came. We didn’t even know who was playing,” Bean said.
Thornton said she used to always come with her grandparents. When they stopped going, she went with her siblings and is now bringing friends.
“I love being able to eat my dinner outside, I pack it myself,” Thornton said.
Some attendees flowed to the music like tube men, wiggling their bodies from top to bottom.
“I’m feeling the music I guess that’s a good way to put it,” said Matthew Cluver, 30, dancing alongside the band shell. He’s attended the event since he was a freshman in high school.
“Dance like nobody’s watching, that’s what they say, right?” Culver said, going back for another round of dancing to his third song in a row.
