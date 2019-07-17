Newton Creek Manor residents and neighbors will have a place to grow their own food by the end of the week with a new community garden.
NeighborWorks Umpqua is building 18 garden boxes for residents and community members. It’s the seventh community garden the organization built and one of the largest.
Resident Services Coordinator Ruth Smith said the project got a late start on the summer growing season, but she expects all of the 12-by-12 and 4-by-8-foot garden boxes to be full in the winter season. She and a few volunteers filled the boxes with 72 cubic yards of soil on Monday morning.
“It brings the community together, people get to know each other, it reduces crime,” Smith said. “This area doesn’t have a lot of access to grocery stores as well as expendable cash flow to afford good, healthy food.”
Resident Lynette Conner dreamed about what she could grow while she helped fill the boxes and hoped to get some summer crops in despite the late planting.
“I just love to garden,” Conner said. “I never can get enough of it. I’m really looking forward to growing my own food. I think there’s a lot of good food and a lot of good things that could come from this.”
Conner has lived in the mobile home community since 2003 and she helped as a way to give back to the organization. NeighborWorks Umpqua bought the mobile home community in 2016, and is making infrastructure changes as well as helping individual residents such as Conner. She said the organization is helping to repair her roof, add insulation and replace her kitchen sink.
“I couldn’t ask for more,” Conner said. “I definitely feel the need to give back.”
Smith said the population and the available space at Newton Creek Manor was a big reason why NeighborWorks Umpqua wanted to build the garden.
“It’s an older mobile home park, less energy-efficient homes, cost a lot more to heat and so then that reduces the amount of expendable money you have for food. This way, they can be growing year round.”
April Legler lives around the corner from the garden, but she won’t be using one of the plots. She has enough garden space in her yard and is already growing peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and watermelon.
“I think it’s awesome,” Legler said. “I think it’s great that they’re doing something for our community. You can’t trust the food that’s in the store. Fresh — you know what you’re getting.”
She said she might participate in some of the classes taught by the Master Gardeners and United Community Action Network.
The garden will start with a meeting and electing a committee to manage the garden and the supplies.
Conner has big dreams for the garden including donating excess produce to food pantries, setting up a vegetable booth at a farmer’s market and getting the children in the community involved.
“It might not be that everyone comes forth immediately,” Conner said. “I think it will trickle through. I think this is a good way to learn more about developing things — I’m thinking like, more plant knowledge, maybe Saturday market, it could be a business, who knows. Maybe we could get the kids involved and maybe producing a garden, that will increase social awareness of creating your own food.”
