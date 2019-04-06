EUGENE — Ninkasi CEO and co-founder Nikos Ridge announced this week that Ninkasi would partner with EPR Properties and Legacy Breweries in a new strategic partnership, consequently selling a majority stake in the company to Legacy Breweries.
The partnership, Ridge said of the April 4 announcement, would allow the local brewery to fulfill its desire to progress its business and the industry as a whole.
“Finding the right partners, with the right long-term capital model to really build out a strong collaborative platform of brewers that can leverage each other’s strengths, made this the right decision for where the industry has evolved over the years,” Ridge said in an email.
The news was first reported by industry trade publication Brewbound.
Legacy Breweries is a Denver-based venture — led by former Yakima Chief Hops CEO Don Bryant — that seeks to acquire U.S. craft breweries.
“This partnership brings together a craft brewery leader in the Pacific Northwest, industry veterans and EPR, a catalyst for creating experiential destinations, to continue executing on Ninkasi’s successful track record. We look forward to helping Ninkasi, and other breweries, navigate this extremely competitive environment,” Bryant said in a press release.
Brewbound also reported that Bryant added the goal of the partnership is not to buy companies and “go national.”
Although Ridge and Ninkasi co-founder Jamie Floyd will join Legacy’s board, they will remain in their roles at Ninkasi and continue to focus on the day-to-day operations in Eugene.
“This is a long-term decision and what it does is open up the option to invest in other brewery partners, which is something we couldn’t have done on our own,” Ridge said.
The company’s goal now is to take the skills and experiences that Ninkasi has developed over the years — from a facilities and capabilities standpoint — and combine that with the resources that Legacy offers to bring in other breweries into the organization, Ridge said.
In the second half of last year, Ninkasi — the country’s 35th largest craft brewer — has grown and has “several capital investments unrelated to this deal underway,” including a new tasting room expansion and an upgrade to the brewery’s canning facilities.
Ridge said the new tasting room and canner was not related to Legacy but instead was based on the brewery’s needs. He added that the tasting room is planned to open in late summer/early fall, and the canning line will be installed over the summer.
In the past, Ridge has been vocal about multinational brewing conglomerates, criticizing Hop Valley Brewing Co. for selling a majority interest to MillerCoors in 2016. However, he said there is “a fundamental difference” between the two situations.
″(It’s) someone selling to a large multinational corporation who has spent years denigrating the very industry it is now trying to buy its way into, and someone working with a strategic and flexible financial partner, to develop a focused coalition of brewers, to continue to expand the craft beer industry,” Ridge said.
“Everyone has their opinion,” but Ninkasi created a situation where it could invest and support other craft breweries, he said.
Ridge said the craft beer industry has always been collaborative, and there are successful examples of the model they are developing throughout other areas of the country.
“The opportunity to go meet with other brewers, understand their strengths and needs, and partnering with those where we can both grow and win together is exciting,” he said.
