CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson stuffed North Carolina’s 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 left and the No. 1 Tigers held off the Tar Heels 21-20 on Saturday.
The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had trouble all day in trying to extend their school-record winning streak to 20 games. They didn’t go ahead for good until Trevor Lawrence hit Tee Higgins on a 38-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 left, then came up with the stop after the Tar Heels went for the lead instead of a tie after Javonte Williams’ short scoring run.
The Tigers strung out Sam Howell’s option run to the right, with Xavier Thomas, James Skalski and Nolan Turner combining to bring down Howell as he turned toward the goal line.
NO. 2 ALABAMA 59, MISSISSIPPI 31 — Tua Tagovailoa and DeVonta Smith hooked up for five touchdown passes and a few school records in Alabama’s victory over Mississippi.
NO. 5 OHIO STATE 48, NEBRASKA 7 — Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for Ohio State, and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was intercepted on three of the Cornhuskers’ first four series.
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 55, TEXAS 15 — Jalen Hurts passed for a career-high 415 yards and threw three touchdown passes in Oklahoma’s victory over Texas Tech. Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12).
NO. 7 AUBURN 56, MISSISSIPPI STATE 23 — Seth Williams had eight receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, JaTarvious Whitlow ran for three scores and Bo Nix had his best game in an Auburn uniform.
NO. 8 WISCONSIN 24, NORTHWESTERN 15 — Jonathan Taylor ran for 119 yards and his 11th touchdown of the season and Wisconsin got two scores from its defense.
NO. 9 FLORIDA 38, TOWSON 0 — Kyle Trask threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, helping Florida beat lower-division Towson for its ninth straight victory.
NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 35, NO. 18 VIRGINIA 20 — Julian Okwara had three sacks of Notre Dame’s eight sacks and caused a fumble that was returned for a touchdown as the Fighting Irish overcame a halftime deficit to beat Virginia.
NO. 14 IOWA 48, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3 — Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and Iowa improved to 4-0 for the third time in 10 years.
NO. 17 WASHINGTON 28, NO. 14 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 14 — Salvon Ahmed rushed for a career-high 153 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Washington beat Southern Cal.
NO. 19 UTAH 38, WASHINGTON ST. 13 — Tyler Huntley passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, powering Utah over Washington State in the rain.
Huntley completed 21 of 30 passes for 334 yards. He didn’t attempt a pass in the fourth quarter as Utah (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) went conservative to claim its first win against the Cougars since 2012.
Anthony Gordon may have set a conference-record nine touchdown passes last week, but it was Huntley who stood out from the get-go. He completed eight of his first 10 passes for two TDs, notwithstanding a wide-open drop in the end zone.
The Cougars only managed seven plays for 26 yards in the third quarter as the Utes took control.
After becoming the first WSU quarterback to top 400 yards passing in his first four starts, Gordon threw for 229 yards but had two interceptions, including Francis Bernard’s pick with 5:26 to play.
Utah’s defense only allowed one play over 20 yards the entire game.
Samson Nacua, filling in for leading receiver Britain Covey, had five catches for 90 yards, and Bryan Thompson had four receptions for 111 yards.
Max Borghi had 51 yards rushing and nine catches for 70 yards for the Cougars.
NO. 20 MICHIGAN 52, RUTGERS 0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter for Michigan to rout Rutgers 52-0 on Saturday.
The Wolverines (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten) enjoyed a confidence-boosting win following a humiliating loss at Wisconsin. The Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) have not won a conference game since the 2017 season.
Patterson played two-plus quarters and was 17 of 23 for 276 yards with one TD and one interception.
NO. 22 UCF 56, CONNECTICUT 21
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dillon Gabriel threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns to help UCF rebound from its first regular-season loss in nearly three years with a rout of Connecticut to begin American Athletic Conference play.
The two-time defending AAC champions improved to 29-2 since the start of 2017, bouncing back from a 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh that stopped a league- and school-record 25-game regular-season win streak.
Gabriel completed 11 of 16 passes without an interception for UCF, and he threw TD passes of 73, 16 and 13 yards to Gabriel Davis while UCF (4-1, 1-0) built a 42-0 halftime lead.
UConn (1-3, 0-1) fell to 0-7 in ACC openers and has lost 12 consecutive conference games.
NO. 23 TEXAS A&M 31, ARKANSAS 27
ARLINGTON, Texas — Quartney Davis caught two of Kellen Mond’s three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score Texas A&M.
After Mond’s pass was picked off in the end zone, the Razorbacks failed to get a first down and punted after Ben Hicks was sacked at the 2. That set up the short drive for Mond’s 3-yard TD pass to Davis with 12:21 left that put Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) ahead 28-24.
The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) lost their 13th consecutive SEC game, including all 10 under second-year coach Chad Morris. They have lost eight in a row against Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12.
OKLAHOMA STATE 26, NO. 24 KANSAS STATE 13
STILLWATER, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down Kansas State’s own vaunted rushing attack in a weather-delayed victory.
Hubbard hardly carried at all in the first quarter for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who built a 13-0 lead when the game was halted more than an hour in the second quarter due to lightning. But the breakout star finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in his dominant performance.
Spencer Sanders added 153 yards passing and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. Most of that went to Tylan Wallace, who hauled in eight passes for 145 yards.
Skylar Thompson was 11 of 23 for 118 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1).
NO. 25 MICHIGAN STATE 40, INDIANA 31
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 21-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining to help Michigan State beat Indiana.
After Coghlin’s kick gave the Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) a 34-31 lead, Indiana tried to lateral its way down the field on its final offensive play, but that resulted in a fumble that Michigan State recovered for a touchdown.
Brian Lewerke threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans, who held off the upset-minded Hoosiers (3-2, 0-2) on a rare day when Michigan State’s defense struggled. Michael Penix Jr. returned for Indiana after missing the previous two games with an undisclosed injury — and he gave the Spartans fits, completing 20 passes in a row during one stretch.
