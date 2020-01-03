CAMAS VALLEY — The ninth-ranked Elkton Elks got their Skyline League girls basketball season off to a flying start, posting A 50-11 rout over host Camas Valley Friday night.
No game statistics were provided to The News-Review by press time.
Saturday, the Elks (8-2, 1-0 North) visit Yoncalla while the Hornets (3-6, 0-1 South) travel to Grants Pass to take on New Hope Christian in a pair of Skyline League games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.