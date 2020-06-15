A North Bend man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Gardiner in western Douglas County Saturday evening.
Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at about 7:24 p.m. near milepost 208 just north of Gardiner. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a Volkswagen Rabbit, driven by Stevie Shuey, 29, of Pleasanton, California, was northbound on the coastal highway when it crossed into the southbound lane. The car collided with a Hyundai Genesis operated by Michael Lindsay, 69, of North Bend.
Lindsay was pronounced dead at the scene. Shuey was transported by Life Flight to a hospital.
The passenger in the Hyundai, Erica Billingslea, 33, of Coos Bay, was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Troopers are asking anyone who might have witnessed any poor driving to call Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 and leave information for Trooper Dunlap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.