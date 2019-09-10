Work is underway on replacing the second of two bridges as part of a Highway 99 improvement project in Winchester. Traffic began flowing on a new South Bridge this week after it was closed since June 24 for replacement work.
Now work begins on the Highway 99 North Bridge that crosses Davis Creek between Pioneer and Page roads. It will be closed through Oct. 30. During the North Bridge closure, through traffic will be detoured to travel between Interstate 5 Exit 127 at Edenbower Boulevard and Interstate 5 Exit 129 at Del Rio Road. Local access will be available northbound up to Page Road and southbound up to Pioneer Way.
