DRAIN — North Douglas' baseball team played well on the mound and at the plate in its 8-2 win over Lowell on Tuesday.
Brian Erickson earned the win, striking out eight. Warriors starter Colter Anderson also struck out eight in the game. Austin Frieze, Waylon Beckham, and Erickson all had a pair of hits for North Douglas (3-0).
Josiah Vondoloski took the loss for Lowell (0-3). Vondoloski allowed 3 runs before being taken out of the game.
North Douglas will host Waldport on Wednesday.
Lowell;100;100;0;—;2;4;3
North Douglas;300;023X;—;8;9;2
Vondoloski, Corp (1), and Sotomayer; Anderson, Erickson(4) and K. Frieze, Beckham (4). WP — Erickson. LP — Vondoloski. 2B — K. Frieze (ND), Reid (L) 3B — Erickson (ND)
