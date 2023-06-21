Northern Humbolt tops Pepsi 7-1, knocking Bottlecaps from Ashland tournament DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHLAND — Northern Humboldt scored in just two innings, but both were crooked numbers in a 7-1 win to eliminate the Pepsi Bottlecaps from a tournament hosted by Ashland Sunday.Humboldt scored three runs in the first and four runs in the fourth inning.Kash Richardson went 2-for-3 for Pepsi, driving in the team's lone run with a single that scored Brevin Harrison in the bottom of the sixth inning. Northern Humboldt;300;400;0;—;7;8;3Pepsi;000;001;0;—;1;4;4Daniels, Rice (7) and Cardenas; Cheney, Richardson (2), Kallinger (4) and Shaver. W — Daniels. L — Cheney. 2B — Cardenas (NH). Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular TapesTrees going up at Fir Grove Park Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Man jailed for murdering daughter-in-law Ask a Master Gardener: Indeterminate and determinate tomatoes Former Roseburg VA police officer sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Brazilian Results Brazilian Standings KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Scores KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Par Scores NBA Draft Number 1 Selections
