Wi-Fi hotspots are available at Roseburg Public Library on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Library cardholders age 18 and older with an account in good standing are invited to stop by the library, complete an agreement form and receive a hotspot with about six months of free service.
The program is made possible through CARES Act funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the State Library of Oregon.
Online StorytimesYouth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg posts her storytime on Facebook (@roseburglibrary) every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. The videos include stories, movement and songs and are a great opportunity for preschoolers to build early literacy skills such as vocabulary, print awareness and letter knowledge.
Musical Storytime presented by Dr. Mark Breckenridge is posted on Facebook every other Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Mark always has his ukulele out, and he often shares instructions for making simple musical instruments at home.
Storytimes last 15-20 minutes, and they are archived on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary; click on the Videos link.
Online Book Group for AdultsThe library hosts a closed Facebook book group at www.facebook.com/groups/rpl2020srp, and Facebook users are invited to submit a request to join.
The group currently is focused on award-winning author Amitav Ghosh, who writes historical and literary fiction as well as nonfiction. Participants are invited to read one or more of his books and join a Zoom meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss his work.
Those who do not have Facebook are invited to email kwiley@cityofroseburg.org to participate.
Rearranging the CollectionThe library’s junior collection is growing and that means we have to rearrange the shelving. The major change involves moving the Chilton’s automotive repair manuals to the reference shelves near the main computer area. All Chilton’s manuals are available to check out.
Young adult nonfiction, including graphic novels, will shift one row over, and that allows enough space for junior materials to expand.
Electronic MaterialsRoseburg Public Library patrons accessed electronic materials in record numbers in October, logging nearly 2,000 e-book and e-audiobook checkouts. That corresponded to 24% of all library circulations.
OverDrive remains especially popular, particularly for those who want to read older materials or entire series. cloudLibrary is a hidden gem for readers interested in the newest titles because wait times typically are short.
It is important to note that users cannot place holds on many titles in cloudLibrary; instead they should routinely browse the collection.
