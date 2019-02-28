Heppner's Sydney Wilson had 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals to help the Mustangs to a 48-39 win over Oakland in the quarterfinals of the OSAA Class 2A girls basketball state championships at the Pendleton Convention Center.
No. 4 Oakland (24-4 overall) started off strong, scoring nine points in the first quarter, but had trouble containing the Heppner (20-8) offense in the second and third quarter.
"We looked kind of a step slow tonight," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We got off to a decent start, but we could not get a shot to drop at the right time."
Heppner's Jacee Currin had 15 points and six assists against Oakland. Currin and Wilson combined were 13 of 29 from the field.
Oakland's shooting percentage was less than 30 percent, while Heppner made 42.5 percent of its attempts.
At halftime No. 5 Heppner had a 22-15 lead, which it extended to 36-22 by the end of the third.
In the final eight minutes of the game, Oakland was able to outscore Heppner 17-12, but it wasn't enough to get the win.
Oakland senior Hadley Brooksby had 14 points, while Grave Witten added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Cassidy Jones also had 12 rebounds for the Oakers.
Oakland will play Vernonia in a consolation game at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Pendleton High School.
Coach Witten said, "Our seniors want to extend their Oakland careers by another game, and everybody else along for the ride want to play and prove that they can offer up a better game than they showed tonight."
HEPPNER (48) — Sydney Wilson 7-16 5-7 21, Nichols 0-2 2-2 2, Currin 6-13 3-9 15, McCullough 0-2 0-0 0, Combe 3-5 1-2 7, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Ashbeck 1-1 1-2, 3, Masterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-40 12-22 48.
OAKLAND (39) — Hadley Brooksby 6-18 1-3 14, Parnell 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 3-12 1-2 7, Bean 0-1 0-0 0, G. Witten 4-16 2-2 12, Simonson 0-0 0-0 0, Cagle 0-0 0-0 0, E. Witten 0-0 0-0 0, Yard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 4-7 39.
Heppner;7;15;14;12;—;48
Oakland;9;6;7;17;—;39
3-Point Goals — Hep. 2-8 (Wilson 2-6), Oak. 3-18 (Brooksby 1-7, Parnell 1-1, G. Witten 1-8). Rebounds — Hep. 30 (Wilson 8), Oak. 34 (Jones 12, G. Witten 12). Total Fouls — Hep. 9, Oak. 20. Assists — Hep. 10 (Currin 6), Oak. 6 (Brooksby 2, Parnell 2, Jones 2). Turnovers — Hep. 20, Oak. 18. Steals — Hep. 10 (Wilson 5), Oak. 14 (Brooksby 4, Parnell 4, G. Witten 4).
