1st Sgt. Robert A. Monett, 1920-2020. Services Saturday July 10th, 1pm at Clark's Longhorn Ranch, 2222 North Bank Rd., Roseburg, Oregon. Please come early and enjoy a life well lived! *Potluck!!!*
