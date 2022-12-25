Aaron Donald Auer, Oregon’s Circuit Riding Preacher, made the best ride of his life into the gates of Heaven and into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ. Aaron was born March 29, 1964, at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon, and passed away Dec. 15, 2022, in Medford, Oregon.
He was raised on the Auer Jersey Farm in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. He attended Myrtle Creek grade schools and graduated from South Umpqua High School in 1982. He was a gifted athlete in basketball, football and baseball. A few years later he attended and graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He met and married Tamberly Smith and they were blessed with two children, Graham Winston and Gabrielle Loren. They pastored Divine Christian Church in Lake Oswego for nine years. They later divorced.
Aaron began to experience a great love for the history and spiritual roots of Oregon. He traveled to numerous bookstores and purchased old Bibles, books and portraits. He came upon an 1824 Bible, two feet in length in a bookstore in DePoe Bay, Oregon. It was considered the Book of Heaven that the Native Americans had been seeking.
ROAR Ministries, “Reviving Oregon’s Amazing Roots,” was founded along with John Sutton in 2008. They traveled throughout the state preaching on every courthouse step presenting Oregon’s Bible and Oregon’s spiritual roots. While speaking in many churches, Aaron met and married Kimberly Demonico, and together they were led to the Cowboy and Indian community of churches.
Aaron was given the name “Pure Thunder.” He was also given a drum along with treasured gifts from them. During his travels, Aaron accumulated over 500,000 miles on his 1997 Camry, and two other vehicles since that one. He fought and defended two statues on our capital grounds, the Jason Lee and the Circuit Rider Preacher. There have been attempts to remove them but he succeeded in preserving them.
He also had a love for fishing in the Boice Built Jet Boats in Gold Beach, along with hunting on the Auer hill. His last hunt was a 6x6 bull elk.
Aaron is survived by his wife Kimberly, his parents Byron and Patricia Auer, his son Graham Winston, daughter Gabrielle Loren, sisters Alicia Auer and Amy Ridge, brother-in-law Rob Ridge, nephew Kyler Ridge, niece Kallie and her husband Marcus Allen, niece Jasmine Hairgrove and husband Ross and their children James and Nora of Kyle, Texas. Preceding him in death was a stillborn daughter Abigail, grandparents Don and Hilda Auer and Bennie and Myrtle Fromdahl. Missing him are aunts, uncles and cousins of the families of Fromdahl, Nibblett and Boice, along with the supporting saints and many friends.
Aaron was never without his Bible. During his brief illness it was on his chest along with a smile and a hug. Two scriptures he wanted to share with us when we visited him were John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing,” and Hebrews 12:1, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.