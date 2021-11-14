Aaron Daniel White, 91, beloved husband and father, died Oct. 30, 2021, at the care home in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born June 19, 1930, in Florence, Missouri, the son of Oscar and Dorothy (Hodges) White. Aaron went to Florence public school until 1945. He went to work at Kansas City hospital where he met his wife, Margaret Hammond-White. They were married for 24 years. He later married Phyllis Munsterman-White.
He always created things with his hands and was into woodworking, making chairs, stools and novelties. His occupations were being a mechanic, truck driver and professional house painter. He attended the Seventh-Day Adventist church of Joplin, Missouri.
In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by sisters Helen Lothrop, Dorothy Harleman and Bettie Brown; and brothers Almond, Jonathan, Nathaniel and Philip. Surviving family are his sons Aaron White Jr. of Arizona; and David White of Milwaukie, Oregon; daughter Carolyn White-Otis and her husband Robert of Oakland, Oregon; grandchildren Joshua Otis and wife Recimie, Caleb Otis and wife Cara, and Michelle Otis, all of Roseburg, Oregon; great-grandchildren Ethan, Miya, Levi and Paige Otis; sister Florence Dameron and her husband Luther of Sedalia, Missouri; and brother James White of Eugene, Oregon; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance TBA. Interment will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, Oregon.
