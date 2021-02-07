Ada Liskey, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many left this Earth on January 26, 2021.
She leaves her loving husband, David Liskey; children, Patti Bonebrake Walker, Mary Bonebrake King (Eric), Steve Bonebrake (Tamara), Teresa Bonebrake Toller (Kelly), Carolyn Bonebrake Black, Tawnya Bahr, and Mark Frakes. Ada also had 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren that she adored and loved unconditionally. In addition, Ada leaves behind her brother, Eugene Lowry and sister, Ann Miller, and many nieces and nephews.
Ada made her home in Roseburg, OR, where she was a beloved educator at Melrose Elementary her whole career. She was a strong woman that enjoyed life with her many friends and extended family. We will miss her hugs and smiles immensely, but her family will continue to honor her by carrying on her strong and loving legacy until we meet again….
No arrangements are scheduled at this time.
