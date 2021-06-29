Adeen “Deenbug” Louise Jones passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. She was born on January 12, 1967 to Jerry Upton and Gale Townsend.
She is survived by her father Jerry Upton; mother, Gale Townsend; brother, Delvon Upton; son, Nation Jones; daughter-in-law, Cadee Jones; grandchildren, Ryland and Hugh Jones; stepson, Jason Dodd; and grandchildren, Laralai and Griffen Dodd.
Her celebration of life will be held at the Union Gap Water District house July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.