Adelia “Joyce” Culberson entered into the arms of Jesus on July 11, 2023, after a short-term illness at the age of 93. Joyce was born on June 23, 1930, in Osage, Wyoming, to Harold and Marie Deister.
She was the second of seven children. The family moved to Roseburg and Joyce attended Roseburg High School.
Joyce married Raymond Solnicka in 1946, and they had two children, Sharon Rae and Brenda Gayle. In 1960, she married Robert Culberson and enjoyed a beautiful marriage for 63 years. They added two more children to the family, Brian Douglas and Rebecca Lynn.
Joyce was very talented artistically and loved to paint with oils. Whatever craft that was popular at the time, be it macrame, tole painting or seasonal crafts, she would make it with perfection. She and her husband loved traveling the Western United States in their fifth wheel and also spent several years as snowbirds in Arizona.
Joyce is survived by two brothers Frank Deister and David Deister, her children Sharon Clark, Brenda Gray, Becky and Sid Soberon and daughter-in-law Marva Culberson, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents Harold and Marie Deister, four sisters Shirley Deister, Mildred Emery, JoAnn Anderson and Linda Guilliot, her husband Robert Culberson, who passed away on May 20, 2023, her son Brian Culberson and son-in-law Gary Gray.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Aug. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church, 518 NE Nash Street, Roseburg, Oregon.
(1) comment
Mom Barb Matthews & I enjoyed getting to know Joyce in The Landing. We’ll miss your beautiful & caring Mom. So glad we got to know her Barb & Diana
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.