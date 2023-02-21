Alan Iwata passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at the age of 59, due to complications from pneumonia.
Alan was born in Roseburg on March 24, 1963, and was a lifelong resident of the town he loved. He could not imagine living anywhere else. Some might know Alan from his days on the CB radio as the "Roseburg Indian" and others as "Big Al." He was a force of nature in a small package. He could always be found at the RHS football games, the Douglas County Fair, Graffiti Days, American Legion baseball games and the races, all of which he loved. In fact, he could be found anywhere people gathered. Whenever you were out with him, you could count on Alan to say hi to several friends giving a handshake, high five or hug along the way.
Alan was the son of Dr. Robert Iwata, and Yoko (Barbara) Iwata. He is survived by his sister, Pat Rinerson of Sedalia, Colorado, and brother, Bill Iwata of Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
A celebration of life for Alan will be held on June 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Stewart Park pavilion. If you would like to make a donation in Alan's memory, please direct checks to: Roseburg High School Athletic Department, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, OR 97470. In the memo line add that it is for the football program and in Alan's memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.