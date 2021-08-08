Fly with the Angels, Mom! Alayne Weaver, July 26, 1938 - July 28, 2021; succeeded by her husband, Stanley Weaver; children, Cindy Graser, Jeff Weaver, and Linda Tymn; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all. Alayne's memorial service will be held September 11, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Westside Christian Church.
