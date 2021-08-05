Albert B. Swisher passed away at home on July 31, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born April 23, 1943 to Vernon and Geraldine Swisher in Catawba, West Virginia.
Albert moved to Butte, Montana in 1963. There he met and married Peggy Jeanette. They had two sons; he was so proud of David and Charles.
Albert worked as an underground miner in Butte, and also as a truck driver at the Berkley Pit. The family moved to Portland in 1978, where he worked as a welder. In 1988, Albert and Jeanette moved to Coos Bay, where he built and repaired fishing boats. They moved to Roseburg in 1998, where he drove truck until he retired in 2005.
Albert loved to travel and he had many hobbies. Prospecting for gold with his best friends, Don and Carol Banhart, was the one he loved best.
Albert leaves behind his wife Jeanette; sons, David of Roseburg, and Chuck and Lori of Portland; two brothers, Wil and Vern; a granddaughter, Delaney; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will no services. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.
