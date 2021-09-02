Alda Rose (McClanahan) Anderson, loving wife and mother, went into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born on April 7, 1931 in Roseburg to Ross and Florence (Nutt) McClanahan.
Alda loved to learn, and spent many hours studying the Bible. One of her favorite Bible verses was Psalms 23. She enjoyed knowing a little about a variety of subjects and was always sharing what she had learned. Alda was an excellent cook. One of her family’s favorites was her delicious roast beef dinner that she prepared each Sunday.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Joseph Anderson; one son, Robert Anderson of Eugene, Oregon; daughters Janet (Doran) Carlson of Roseburg, Oregon, and Sharon (Dan) Robertson of Lostine, Oregon; grandsons Nathaniel (Zayda Fleming) Robertson of Walla Walla, Washington, and Elliot (Aimee Ekstrom) Robertson of Clarkston, Washington; one great-grandson, Milo Robertson of Clarkston, Washington; and one sister, Marlene (Bruce) Lassen of Eugene, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a young daughter, Diane Kay Anderson; and two sisters, Ramola Hill and Lorna Jensen.
