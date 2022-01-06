Alden Richard Slocum, Jr., a lifelong resident of Cottage Grove, Oregon, died peacefully Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by family and close friends. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Eugene, Oregon, to parents Alden Sr. and Alice (Mack) Slocum. Alden graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Menz, on Dec. 31, 1963, in Reno, Nevada.
Alden worked in the lumber industry most of his career. His hobbies including woodworking and painting. He especially loved making and playing Native American style flutes. He was an excellent craftsman and artist, even doing an oil painting of John Wayne. He enjoyed being outdoors, and in his younger years, went hunting and fishing often, and in later years, enjoyed building and tending his rock/flower garden.
He liked the older, more wholesome TV shows. Most of all, he loved being with his family. Alden is survived by his wife, Carol, of 58 years; daughter, Lisa Slocum of Cottage Grove, Oregon; son, Jeffrey (Bettina) Slocum of Eugene, Oregon; son, Timothy (Jane Puckett) Slocum of Cottage Grove, Oregon; sister, Laura Dixon of Cottage Grove, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
