With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Alfred "Al" Lee Copeland, of Keizer, Oregon, who passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 82.

Services will be held March 27, 2022, at the Keizer Elks Lodge, 4250 Cherry Ave NE Keizer, Oregon, 97303 at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Mikal Kildal of Roseburg.

