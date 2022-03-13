Alfred George Dahl was born June 4, 1932, in Santa Rosa, California. He grew up in the Stockton, California area, and fell in love with ranching at an early age. Serving as an Army medic in Korea during the Korean War helped him attend Pacific Union College in Angwin, California.
He married Lorene Marie Elicker in 1958 and they spent the next years working on various ranches in northern California. They bought a place next to Milo Academy in Oregon, where he worked at Thunderbird Furniture and enjoyed interaction with the students there. He became known for his readiness to tell a story and his knowledge of western and military history.
In addition to church activities, Alfred was involved in community activities, including Tiller Back Country Horsemen, Lions, Kiwanis and becoming chief of the Milo Fire Department. He retired from the furniture factory to a rundown ranch in Winston, and spent the rest of his life restoring it and sharing it with others.
Alfred passed in his sleep Sept. 4, 2021. Services will be announced. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, a son, Daniel Dahl (who with his wife Rosa are professors in South Korea), two granddaughters Lena and Alecia, a daughter, Marsha Kery (a rancher in Montana) and an older sister, Adina White. Another daughter, Darla, predeceased him.
